The CETA Convenes the 2023/24 Annual General Meeting in the Western Cape

The Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) will be hosting its 2023/24 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, 15 November 2024 in Cape Town, marking a pivotal moment in the SETA’s continued growth and accountability commitment to its stakeholders. This year’s AGM theme is “Partnerships for Growth: A Collaborative Approach to Construction Sector Development”.

The CETA has achieved 92% performance against its 2023/24 Annual Performance Plan (APP) targets; this is a stellar improvement from where we were in the last 24 months ago. We also for the first time; the CETA have no material audit findings by the Auditor-General on our Performance Information as received unqualified audit conclusion in this regard. The meeting will be held at The Westin Hotel, Cape Town and virtually via Microsoft Teams.

The CETA anticipates attendance from the Ministry of Higher Education and Training, CETA Accounting Authority members, our levy paying construction entities and representatives from construction sector functionary Government Departments including the DPWI, National Department of Human Settlements and infrastructure implementing SOCs, sector professional institutes and Councils, other key stakeholders within the Construction / Built Environment Sector, as well as members of the public.

The AGM will provide an opportunity for shareholders, to hear directly from CETA’s leadership team about the organisation’s performance over the past financial year and its strategic priorities moving forward. The AGM is convened in terms of Clause 15 (1)(c) and (d) of the CETA Standard Constitution to consider and adopt the following mandatory documents:

Annual Report of the CETA Accounting Authority’s affairs for the 2023/24 financial period.

Audited Annual Financial Statements of the CETA for the 2023/24 period.

Reporting of the Auditor-General on the Accounting Authority’s Affairs for 2023/24 period.

Plus, a critically the CETA’s Annual Performance Plan and Budget for the 2025/26 financial year, plus the Draft CETA Strategic Plan (2025/26 – 2029/2030 term), for noting. This is important in that these documents reflect our direction, priorities and targets to assist and take the sector forward from 01 April 2025 to the end of our current licence period, 31 March 2030. This is also the term when most of our NDP 2030 targets must met by South Africa, i.e., 2030.

This meeting is a valuable opportunity for you, our stakeholders to connect with CETA leadership team and engage in an open dialogue about our path forward. Come join us in shaping the sector’s direction on skills development and capacity building.

Enquiries: StakeholderRelations E-Mail: AGM@ceta.co.za