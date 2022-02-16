Top five pillars to ensure secure printing

Precious documents are handled by businesses on a daily. From ballot papers, deposit slips, marriage and birth certificates and many other important documentation that need to be securely printed.

In this increasingly paperless world, there is a need to use state of the art machinery to ensure that hacking is not possible.

The advent of more advanced equipment has made counterfeiting a significant industry-wide threat. As such, to protect banknotes and security documents, it is imperative to use the most sophisticated security printing technology available on the market today.

Hackers have developed sophisticated ways to intercept files sent to printers, or are able to discover user credentials to gain entry to other computers or servers on the network. Thus, compromising thousands of documentation meant to be viewed by the organization only.

A report on security printing by Ponemon Institute showed that 91% of visual hacking attempts were successful, with 11% of these occurring at printer output bins.

When it comes to safeguarding sensitive information produced by an organization, one can’t be too careful. The following pillars can assist in ensuring security:

1. Establish security at the your physical printer and secure all devices

2. Secure all access to documents and information

3. Protect against cyberattacks- organizations need to put procedures in place

4. Security can proactively assess systems and processes across all departments, addressing security risks wherever they may be.

5. Aesthetics are important- Aim for excellence in system integration and design, printing and Software

Modern technology allows for resilient printing processes. Organisations can utilize manual printing and compliment or supplement it with digital printing, both which can be done securely.

It is highly critical for any organization is to place its security printing with a trusted and reputable provider. Important information belongs on paper and should be shielded from broken hard drives, data breaches and foreign hackers. Secure printing is safe and confidential.

Lebone Litho Printers offers a range of services in security printing. For many years Lebone Litho has been providing Security Printing Solutions to leading Financial Institutions, Retailers, Government Departments and listed Corporate Companies.

Lebone Litho understands that, when printing documents with monetary value, advanced fraud deterring technology and a secure production environment are imperative. Both of these criteria are a non negotiable part of the Lebone Litho offering.

Author