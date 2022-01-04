17 PSL and NFD players to feature in Afcon 2022

Johannesburg – Almost 17 players from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the National First Division (NFD) will grace the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) stage.

The highly anticipated tournament returns this year, following the global halt of Covid-19, which has pushed the master showpiece tournament to be played this year.

The tournament which will take place in Cameroon starts this coming Sunday at 18:00 with the hosts set to face Burkina Faso.

Eight players from the PSL received a call-up to represent their national teams, while in the NFD’s GladAfrica Championship nine players made the cut in their respective national squads.

Although Bafana Bafana has failed to qualify for this year’s Afcon, South Africans will have the chance to watch their favourite stars in the country’s top-flight and first division.

Zimbabwe has topped the African countries, as a national team that has selected more players than any other, with seven players set to feature for the Warriors.

The Zimbabwean national squad has opted for Free State Stars’ goalkeeper, Talbert Shumba, Venda Football Academy’s Gerald Takwara, Golden Arrows’ Knox Mutizwa, SuperSport United’s duo Onismor Bhasera and Kudakwashe Mahachi as well as JDR’s duo Temptation Chiwunga and Ishmael Wadi.

Other PSL and NFD players set to feature for other African teams:

Gabon: Jean-Noel Amonome (Uthongathi/GladAfrica)

Malawi: Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City/GladAfrica), Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu/Premiership), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates/Premiership), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City/GladAfrica), Richard Mbuli (Baroka/Premiership)

Nigeria: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs/Premiership), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates/Premiership)

Ivory Coast: Badra Ali Sangaré (JDR Stars/GladAfrica)

Gambia: Modou Jobe (Black Leopards/GladAfrica)

