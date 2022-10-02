Zwane saved Bimenyimana for MTN8 against AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane did not want to risk striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana in the Macufe Cup against Royal AM last Sunday because he wanted to keep him fresh for the crunch MTN8 first leg semi final encounter against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium today (3:30pm).

This is a clear intention of Zwane to take control of the first leg and complete the job in Durban come the second leg later this month. This after Bimenyimana was on target twice in the Chiefs’ previous league match, as they beat Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United side 2-1 at FNB Stadium before the enforced Fifa international break.

The Bujumbura-born striker, who is the second player from Burundi to play for Chiefs after Valery Nahayo, showed Chiefs what they have been missing, sliding the first in the first half after SuperSport had gone ahead. He netted the second from the penalty spot. This came after he was brought down. Dusting himself off, he sent the goalkeeper off in the wrong direction.

Afterwards, Zwane was happy to see Bimenyimana scoring, saying this will go a long way for him to settle in his new environment in the PSL. Zwane previously ran an assessment on Bimenyimana, during the off season, when the tall striker was on trial, saying he was the missing piece of the puzzle, a focal point to hold up the play and allow Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly and Ashley du Preez to benefit from his frame.

Against Royal AM, Zwane’s idea was to rest Bimenyimana to ensure he is fresh as he aims to take Chiefs one step closer to the final of the Wafa Wafa Cup, a competition Chiefs last won in 2014. “We want to make sure that we go through to the final,” said Zwane. “But we know it’s not going to come on a silver platter. We have to dig deeper, we’re going to grind the results, we have to find a way.

“Identity, yes, it is very key. It’s not only for now but for the future as well because in future we might also look back to this game and say where we went wrong and what we have done right, and where we can improve ourselves.” Another player Zwane did not want to risk was Itumeleng Khune, who is slowly reclaiming his spot back in goals. Khune, who is in the twilight of his glittering career, played with Zwane when Chiefs won the first edition of the MTN8 in the 2008-09 season, beating Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban

Author