Afcon tragedy: Eight killed, 50 injured in Cameroon’s stadium stampede

Johannesburg – A devastating crowd stampede at Cameroon’s largest Olembe stadium, has become the talk of the town in the football fraternity after eight people lost their lives, while 50 were injured.

The catastrophic incident occurred during the African Cup of Nations quarterfinal clash between the hosts, Cameroon and Comoros of the Africa Cup of Nations, where fans attempted to enter through a southern entrance at the stadium.

According to AFP, casualties that were recorded included two women in their thirties, four men in their thirties, one child, and one body that was allegedly taken away by the family.

AFP furthermore added that victims were instantly transported in ambulances, but heavy road traffic slowed down the transport.

“Some 50 people were injured, including two people with multiple injuries and two more with serious head wounds,” AFP reported.

A baby was also reportedly trampled by the crowd, the ministry added, although the infant was “immediately extracted and taken to Yaounde General Hospital” and is in a “medically stable” condition.

Tournament organisers had earlier confirmed to AFP that casualties had been recorded without providing further details.

Africa Cup of Nations organising committee spokesperson Abel Mbengue told AFP: “There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident”.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Tuesday, it is currently investigating the situation and to find more details to what transpired.

“We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and local organising committee, just yesterday, CAF President Patrice Motsepe has sent the General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in the Yaounde hospital,” CAF said in a released statement.

Although the Indomitable Lions was plagued with trauma, they made it to the last eight of the continental competition by defeating Comoros with 2-1 scoreline.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

