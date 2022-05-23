Agents sue Gallants club boss over fees for star duo

Marumo Gallants’ attacking midfielder Thabo Mnyamane and goalkeeper Washington Arubi are caught in the middle of the legal tussle between their football agents and soccer boss, Lawrence Mulaudzi.

Mede8 Sports and MSC Sports are suing the businessman and his associates Tshifumulo Mulaudzi and Thilivahale Mulaudzi, in their capacities as the trustees of Black Gold Family Trust, for failing to pay the agents more than half a million rand for two separate deals.

The agencies filed papers in the Joburg High Court last week, in which they are asking for a judgment against the trust as owners of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), who are currently campaigning in the National First Division.

When Mnyamane joined the team, the Limpopo side was campaigning in the money-spinning DStv Premiership, after the tycoon bought the status of Wits FC from the previous owners and changed its name to TTM.

After experiencing financial difficulties Mulaudzi sold the outfit to Polokwane businessman Abram Sello, who changed its name to Marumo Gallants.

In the court papers in our possession, Mede 8 Sports’ lawyer Evert Rudolph De Bruyn of De Bruyn Attorneys, said in October 2020 the trust mandated the agency to buy Mnyamane on its behalf, who was then playing for SuperSport United, to join TTM.

He said they agreed that the trust would pay Mede8 Sports R313 000 in two equal installments.

The first installment was supposed to have been paid on October 31 2020 and the second on July 31 last year.

De Bruyn said that after buying Mnyamane for the club, the trust failed to pay the agency for its services.

According to the court papers, the agency was seeking a judgment against the trust for the R313 000 plus interest at 7% a year.

De Bruyn said MSC Sports had also entered into a written agreement to buy Arubi on October 1, 2020.

The total gross package of the player for the 2020/2021 season was R615 000, and R1 010 000 for the 2021/2022 season, after the trust exercised an option in his contract to extend the player’s stay, he said.

The parties, he said, agreed that the trust would pay MSC Sports a fee equal to 10% of the player’s total gross package.

“Payment would be made in two equal installments on 31 October 2020 and 31 January 2021 for the first season, and on 30 June 2021 and 31 January 2022 for the option season,” read the papers.

The trust is accused of failing to pay the total of R186 875, which the agency is seeking a judgment for, plus interest at 7% a year.

