All Bafana players ready and fit ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Johannesburg – South Africa is in high spirits ahead of their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

All 23-man-squad hand-picked by Coach Hugo Broos are currently in camp as they make final preparations for the upcoming encounter on Saturday.

Pertaining to his squad, Broos made changes to the line-up that last played against Zimbabwe and Ghana last month.

Broos brought the likes of Supersport United duo, Luke Fleurs who comes in place to replace injured Mosa Lebusa, Jesse Donn for Goodman Mosele who did not report for national duty.

He recalled Orlando Pirates duo Vincent Pule and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

He also went on to recall young talents such as Terence Mashego and Thabani Zuke, while Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Sifiso Hlanti will be utilized for his national experience.

Broos elaborates that apart from playing football, there are other qualities that he requires for a team to be fully fit.

“It is not only about playing football, it’s about leadership, teamwork and how players interact and assist one another on the pitch as well as off.

My observations are not only when we are at practice or on game day but I’m continuously keeping an eye,” said coach Broos.

Having coached on the continent, Broos undeniably states that the standard of football in the country is exceptional and with extra groundwork he believes that there is no reason why Bafana Bafana cannot be the best.

“So far the players are delivering what I have asked and as we get to know each other things will continue to improve until we are where I envision,” said the national team coach.

Tshepo Molobi, Bafana fitness doctor unpacked fitness of the squad and injuries detailing that all players are well fit for the match.

“A quick recap from our side is that we had to let go of Lebusa after he sustained quad strain, however, all the boys look satisfactory for the encounter.

“We are constantly monitoring them throughout the training session, and I can safely say they look good, but since this is a complex sport, we need to be aware of injuries that can emerge along the road,” he said.

The team will play two matches against the Walias.

Bafana will fly to Ethiopia on Thursday for the first leg at Bahir Dar Stadium at 15h00.

The return leg will be played at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday, 12 October at 18h00.

Bafana is leading Group G with four points in two games played, while Walies head coach Wubetu Abate’s side is at the bottom of the table with no point after having played a single game.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba