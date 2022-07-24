All hail Banyana Banyana

Amid the economic and political gloom that is engulfing our beautiful country, one women’s football team, aptly named Banyana Banyana (The Girls), has lifted the spirits, bringing smiles and a feeling of belonging to many South Africans.

Last night, our women’s national team was engaged in a titanic battle against hosts Morocco in Rabat in the final match of this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Banyana Banyana won 2-1, beating the hosts Morocco and have made us feel good again with their exploits over the past two weeks, which saw them qualifying and winning the final. Based on the strength of their performances over this period, they are worthy of the honour of national heroines.

Having beaten Nigeria’s Super Falcons, the leading women’s football team on the continent first in the Aisha Buhari Cup to lift the trophy in their opponents’ back yard, and again convincingly in the Wafcon opening match, Banyana have elevated themselves to become the best women’s team on the continent.

To crown it all, by merely reaching the semifinals of the Wafcon tournament, our girls made history by qualifying for their second successive women’s World Cup – the biggest global football tournament under Fifa.

They were in France three years ago but were eliminated in the first round. They have learnt their lessons and we trust they will advance farther in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Despite the disparity in remuneration compared to their male counterparts both at club and national team level, Banyana have soldiered on. Most importantly, they continue to succeed and achieve because they believe in their mastery and capability to excel in football.

Banyana continue to outshine their Bafana counterparts in all facets of the game and the sponsors are flocking back, something worth celebrating. The last time Bafana were in the World Cup was 12 years ago in South Africa, when the country hosted. Unacceptable.

Contesting the Wafcon final comes at a time when mining mogul Patrice Motsepe is serving his first term at the helm of African football as CAF president.

Banyana’s display has been quite exceptional, arguably their best since the days of former midfielder and now coach Desiree Ellis. She has said this is the kind of performance many fans have been longing for from her charges.

Banyana’s high-level football has been something to marvel at. They deserve a rousing welcome when they return home this week. We urge supporters to descend in large numbers on OR International Airport to honour their bravery and tenacity.

As it was our departed statesman Nelson Mandela’s birthday on Monday, it is befitting to end off by reminding South Africans of one of his famous quotes: “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.”

