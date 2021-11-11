All systems ready to go for exclusive 2021 Gauteng Sport Awards

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Sports Awards returns to Mzansi screens this coming Saturday, since the ceremony last took place in 2019.

The much-anticipated ceremony will once again laud athletes, teams, administrators, and media personalities that have kept the South African flag flying high locally and in the international sports arena.

The awards show, to be held on Saturday, 13 November at Gallagher Convention Centre will be led by the talented presenters Andile Ncube, Xolile Zondo and Vusiwe Ngqobo on the red carpet.

The gala event promises to be a spectacular one with a whirlwind of performance segments showcasing Gauteng’s talent, to mark the 10th edition of the awards.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe, whose department is hosting the awards, wished all-i88 finalists the best of luck.

According to her, the caliber of finalists showcases that “champions are found in Gauteng, the home of champions.

“We are glad that our resources continue to help develop and produce the best talent in the country,” said Hlophe.

Sports Awards finalists

The converted Sports Personality of the Year Award is contested by Temba Bavuma, Kgothatso Montjane, Tatjana Schoenmaker and Ntando Mahlangu, with the winner chosen by the public via SMS votes.

To vote for the above, sms Sport followed by your nominee number, eg: Sport01 for (Kgothatso Montjane) to 45682, SMS charged at 1.50 free SMS do not apply.

There is no limit to the number of SMSes sent per cellphone number.

The competition runs from 15 October to 14 November 2021 at 12h00 midday, T&C’s apply.

The extravaganza, which will be broadcast on SABC 1 at 20:00 will see a crescendo of entertainment from artists including Oskido, Young Stunna, Kabza, and Maphorisa, AKA, Costa Tich, Brenda Mtambo.

As well as people’s favourite mogul, Kamo Mphela and a troupe of dancers choreographed by Lee-che “Litchi” Janecke.

