AmaTuks hope to keep most of their players

University of Pretoria general manager Kenneth Neluvhalani is hoping and crossing his fingers that they do not lose the best players in their fight for promotion again next season.

AmaTuks missed promotion to the PSL by a whisker on the last day of the play-offs after losing 1-0 to Swallows FC. They needed just a draw against the Dube Birds but lost out in heart-breaking fashion.

“You saw what happened to the boys, losing out in that manner,” said Neluvhalani.

“I am keeping my fingers crossed that we will be able to keep our best players. We know that PSL clubs will come knocking but we will try and counter them. But we will not stand in the way of our players and their dreams. We will keep the entire technical team and hold on to as many players as possible.”

Some of AmaTuks’ stars who had a sterling season were Keegan Allen, Luvuyo Phewa and Thabang Sibanyoni.

Allen is alleged to be targeted by Orlando Pirates while Phewa is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

AmaTuks had an impressive season, finishing second in the GladAfrica Championship. They were joined in the play-offs by third-placed side Cape Town All Stars and Swallows, who finished 15th in the PSL.

In the 2008/09 season, AmaTuks played in the finals of the Nedbank Cup and lost to Moroka Swallows 1-0.

That was the season they produced top players such as Andile Jali, Bongani Zungu, Mthokozisi Yende, Phenyo Mongala and Aubrey Ngoma.

They were then promoted to the PSL in the 2011/12 and were relegated to the National First Division in 2015/16.

“We are starting our pre-season on July 11. We will start conducting fitness tests of players. Remember, we did not have a break because of the play-offs,” said Neluvhalani.

“We will promote some of our good players from the development side and also have a look at some players from our varsity club. This could be an opportunity for young and upcoming players. We will be definitely challenging for honours again next season.”

