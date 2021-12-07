AmaZulu star Keagan Buchanan promises a ‘tough match’ against Pirates

Johannesburg – AmaZulu midfielder Keagen Buchanan says that his side is capable of giving Orlando Pirates a headache as both sides will clash on Wednesday, in a DStv Premiership tier.

Despite the difficulties of Usuthu to snatch victory in their past matches, Buchanan says they are ready to end their draw streak by walking away with a win against the Buccaneers.

“A match is going to be a tough one, just like any other especially playing against Pirates, but that doesn’t mean is going to be an easy walk to the park for them,” said Buchanan.

“We want to stick to the coach’s training plan as we believe that it will lead us to a great result. We have been working hard at training and it is up to us as players to take that initiative to make sure that we score the goals,” Buchanan told the club media department.

“We have been doing well at the back, so we just need to convert our chances and be more clinical,” he said.

Buchanan further says that they will take initiative to score goals for Usuthu, and all this goes with dedication and determination.

The Sea Robbers are having a tough season, as the team has also recorded seven draws and this makes the midfielder feel the match will be tough as both will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

The kickoff for the match is at 17:30.

Author