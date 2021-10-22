Ansu Fati extends stay at Barca after signing 6 year contract

Johannesburg – Barcelona’s young star Ansu Fati has signed a new contract extension with the Catalans, which will see him staying with the club until 2027.

Fati has confirmed he will be staying at Barca for the upcoming six years and that he is eager to help the team achieve success.

The teenager has recently returned to action after suffering a knee injury, that booted him out of the game the entire year.

This new deal will have a release clause in his new deal set at one billion euros for the team that might need his services before his contract expires.

The Camp Nou side released a statement on Thursday, detailed: “FC Barcelona and the player Ansu Fati have reached an agreement to renew his contract until 30 June 2027. The buy-out clause is set at 1 billion euros.”

Barcelona said Fati is the future for the new era for the club, “Currently one of football’s hottest properties” and “one of the squad’s players with the brightest future”, the statement read.

The Guinea-Bissau-born player made his professional debut for Barca in July 2019, only aged 16 years, becoming the second-youngest player to feature for the club.

Amongst his top achievers, Fati has broken several records, including becoming the youngest Barcelona player to score in La Liga and to play in the UEFA Champions League.

The club had to release their key player, Lionel Messi, after the club announced it had suffered financial setbacks to keep hold of the six-time Fifa Ballon d’Or winner.

