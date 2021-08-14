Arrows dump Matsatsantsa out of the MTN8 cup competition

Johannesburg – Two goals by Golden Arrows heroic midfielder Michael Gumede in extra-time and during the penalty shootout denied SuperSport United a place in the semi-finals of the MTN8 competition, losing 4-3 on penalties following a 2-all stalemate at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban last night .

With SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo serving a two-match suspension from last season, assistant Andre Arendse gave defender Luke Fleurs and Olympian midfielder Teboho Mokoena a start, and also threw in young Keenan Phillips to marshal the right-back position.

Typical of a cup game, both sides looked determined to gain the upper hand though an early goal, resorting to kicking the ball around during pacey build-ups, coupled with short passes meant to catch the other side on the break.

In the first stanza, none of the two teams had clear cut chances in their attempt to find the back of the net, however Durban-based Abafana Bes’thende invaded the opposition’s goalmouth area more often.

SuperSport’s keeper Ronwen Williams was forced to out-stretch himself in order to pull off a number of saves while his opposite number had to stave off a number of volley shots from Mokoena, Thamsanqa Gabuza and Sipho Mbule.

PSL and SuperSport Top goal-scorer of the Season Bradley Grobler became the first player to be booked in the new season when referee Abongile Tom flashed a yellow card in his face following a rough tackle infringement. The second player to be booked was Arrows’ Nkosinathi Sibisi.

As Arrows kept on knocking, they were eventually rewarded when Mokoena pulled Nduduzo Sibiya by his shirt inside the box and Tom duly awarded a penalty kick and Knox Mutizwa calmly converted.

A scary moment played itself out in the 67thminute when Jesse Donn back-passed to his keeper, fortunately for SuperSport, shot-stopper Williams was super alert to parry the ball out for a corner.

SuperSport equalised through substitute Gamphani Lungu from the centre of the box following an assist from Mokoena in the 78thminute. His strike took the match to extra-time.

Eight minutes into extra-time another substitute Iqraam Rayners gave Matsatsantsa the lead for the first time.

But it was not over until the fat lady had sung for SuperSport because Gumede 118th minute goal punished the visitors when they resorted to defending their slender lead.

Gumede’s goal ascertained the match goes into the lottery of penalty kicks to determine the winners, thereafter Arrows marched into the semisthough a 4-3 penalty victory.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman