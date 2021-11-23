Athletics SA gives thumbs up to all officials after smooth training

Johannesburg – The Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi says all systems are ready to go following a well-facilitated training for technical officials.

Following a global halt because of the Covid-19 pandemic and hard restrictions, sports fans from all walks of life, more especially those who enjoy road running, cycling and racewalking had faced a hard time during the ban of sports fraternities.

However, as things eased, and with numbers of confirmed cases declining on daily basis, the government placed the country under adjusted level one, which opened doors for almost all sports sectors to continue with their daily activities.

This was a sign of relief for the ASA, which last held major tournaments in 2019.

The national governing body for the sport of athletics facilitated a three-day training held at the OR Tambo Garden Court Hotel in Kempton Park.

The training was held for technical officials from various provinces, who were trained to become fully equipped as the schedule for the upcoming tournaments will embark soon.

Speaking to Sunday World, the body’s president hailed the training for facilitators, and vowed that this will enable the federation to have a smooth run of upcoming tournaments.

“Our participants at the workshop followed the training in accordance, and we are confident as the mother body to have an epic run of the tournaments. We had 40 participants at this Facilitators Workshop where we trained the trainers. Everything went according to schedule and plan,” Moloi said.

“The participants were selected by our Member Provinces who have sent Technical Officials with WA Level 1 or 2 qualifications. Per province, each participants was requested to submit a motivation which was then evaluated by the ASA Technical Committee for approval,” he further said.

“Therefore, all participants had to be first affiliated and be licensed Technical Officials, so it was not an easy training as we made several changes on how things will differ since we in the new normal,” said Moloi.

The workshop’s aim was to update Technical Officials of several changes in the global rules governing athletics, so that all the 17 ASA Member Provinces and Associate Members can align with the changes in the rules of World Athletics.

This training workshop accredited Technical Officials who will facilitate Technical Official Courses in their respective provinces.

One of the participants of the training, Edmond Moswangayi, who hails from Limpopo, said this training is an eye-opener, and he has learnt a lot following this training.

“Yes, it has shaped us to be in good space, and now I now know the Dos and Dont’s, they have amended new regulations and the rules we need to abide with,” he said.

