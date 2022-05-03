Award-winning netball player Jo Prins quits to focus on mental health

Award-winning athlete Jo Prins has left the netball court to focus on her mental health.

Prins, 22, who won the Woman in Social Media gong at the 2020 Momentum Gsport Awards, announced on Monday that she is not coping mentally.

“I pride myself on being a holistic athlete and giving my all to what I do, and right now I will not be able to do that. I am hanging up the dress for various reasons, but the most important would be that I am not in the right mental space for it,” she shared.

Prins, who played for Gauteng Golden Fireballs, thanked her netball family for the support on her decision, which she described as the most difficult.

“Netball has been much more than just a game to me. It was my great big love, my greatest passion, and a huge part of who I am.

“My netball family has been so understanding and supportive of my decision, and I am extremely grateful for that.”

