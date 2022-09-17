E-edition
Sport

Babina Noko rubbish Daniel Akpeyi rumour

By Coceka Magubeni
Goal keeper Daniel Akpeyi

PSL outfit Sekhuhune United have dismissed as untrue allegation that they have signed former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi as their number goalkeeper.

The Nigerian goalkeeper left Amakhosi at the end of last season after spending three seasons at Naturena and has been looking for a new home to ply his trade.

Various media houses alleged that the 36-year-old player has joined  Babina Noko on a one-year deal as their new goalmouth man.

This after he was seen  at Sekhukhune United  ‘s headquarters in Joburg where he was allegedly negotiating for a job .

But club CEO Jonas Malatji  said they do not have a  player named  Daniel Akpeyi in their records.

“We don’t have a goalkeeper by that name in our books. We honestly don’t know where these journalists get their information from. I think it is advisable that journalists verify their facts with us before publishing  to avoid the publication of such misleading information.

Akpeyi has not signed  a contract with us and he is not our player,” he said.

Malatji also  said the club, which  is languishing at the bottom of the log,  will not entertain the allegation any further, saying they  will instead be concentrating on improving their game plan in order to win their next leagues ties and move away from the relegation zone. United will host Stellenbosch FC in their DStv league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday , September 17.

 

