Bafana coach Broos shows confidence in Mokoena and Mbule

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana coach Hugo has included the SuperSport United FC midfield pairing of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule in the 23-man squad for South Africa’s Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying matches next week.

Bafana are scheduled to take on The Warriors ofZimbabwe in Harare on Friday, September 3 and then clash against Ghana’s Black Stars at FNB Stadium on Monday, September 6 in the back-to-back World Cup matches.

Broos has trimmed down the squad from 31 players he announced last week and has shown confidence in the SuperSport duo who have been in the news lately after intense speculation linked them with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

But the news of their departure has since been dispelled by the club’s director of football Stan Matthews, who said he had not received any formal requests to open negotiations for the two players.

Last August Matthews revealed they had to part with one of their top players, the versatile Aubrey Modiba, who has since joined Sundowns after experiencing financial losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bafana Bafana Squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United FC), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv FC, Israel), Thibang Phete (Os Belenenses, Portugal), Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Midfielders: Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United FC), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United FC), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United FC),

Forwards: Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC), Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoala (Royal AM), Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion FC, England), Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark).

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo