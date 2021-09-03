Bafana drop points in opening World Cup qualifying match

Johannesburg – South Africa’s Bafana Bafana held Zimbabwe’s Warriors to a goalless draw in the Fifa 2022 Qatar World Cup Group G qualifying match held at the National Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday afternoon.

This was Belgian coach Hugo Broos’ first official match in charge of Bafana after missing the friendly against Uganda and the 2021 Cosafa Cup that South Africa won.

It was lacklustre performance, judging by the minimal number of scoring opportunities created and the missed chances that went begging from both sides.

Bafana forward Evidence Makgopa was presented with two scoring chances but was denied by Warriors keeper Talbert Shumba and also saw his header going over the crossbar.

Broos made a tactical change before the start of the second stanza, pulling out slow and tired-looking attacking midfielder Gift Links and introducing striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Hlongwane, who had joined Makgopa upfront as twin strikers, nearly broke the deadlock when his deflected shot was cleared off the goal-line by workaholic Takudzwa Chimwemwe, who was all over the pitch defending and creating chances for Zimbabwe.

But at the end of the 90 minutes, it still remained goalless.

South Africa takes on Ghana’s Black Stars in the second match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday night, kick-off is at 6pm and the match will be aired live on SABC3.

Full-time: Zimbabwe and Bafana Bafana share the spoils. 🇿🇼0️⃣➖0️⃣🇿🇦 #WCQ #bafanabafana — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 3, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo