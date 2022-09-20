Bafana in camp and ready to face Sierra Leone and Botswana

Khanyisa Mayo, the fast-rising Cape Town City attacking midfielder, is the only player missing from Bafana Bafana camp.

The rest of the squad, made up of 23 players, has turned up and it is all systems go for Bafana’s two-match series against Sierra Leone and Botswana starting at the weekend.

The matches will be played on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, at the FNB Stadium.

Mayo, who has had an impressive start to the season for The Citizens, played for his team during an away CAF Champions League game in the Congo at the weekend, and is expected to arrive in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The attacking midfielder, who is the son of former Bafana star Patrick Mayo, has scored four goals in all competitions this season. In the league, Mayo has scored three goals and provided two assists. He has one strike in the MTN8 competition.

“The past is behind us, now we fight for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon]. This is all that matters and we test our might against Sierra Leone and Botswana,” vice-captain Siyanda Xulu, who replaces the injured Thibang Phete, said on Safa website.

While Bafana coach Hugo Broos lamented the vice-captain for not having played many games since joining his new club in Azerbaijan, Xulu is still an asset to the team.

Luke le Roux, who received his first call-up to represent South African, was beaming with excitement upon arrival in camp.

“This is all I have dreamed of and lived for. This is my dream coming true and I’ll give it my all on game day, if I’m given a chance [to play],” said Le Roux.

Broos, who believes that the squad is strong enough to regain the much-needed confidence, has his sights firmly fixed on qualifying for Afcon.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author