Bafana Bafana’s class of 96 to celebrate 25th anniversary of Afcon triumph

Johannesburg – Former Bafana Bafana players marked as a class of ’96’, announced a series of celebratory events to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) triumph in 1996.

The occasion, held at the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, continues to partner with the Shoes of Wisdom, a JL Moshoeu Foundation in honour of the fallen football maestro and hero, John Moshoeu who will be the beneficiary at the event.

Part of the excitement was the announcement of the golf packages and the R100 000.00 prize for a hole-in-one on hole 9 at the event where the winner will share the prize with the Shoes Of Wisdom to help contribute to their efforts of raising funds.

“This is a great move by the Class of 96 Legends and this gesture will go a long way in helping needy children out there,” said Ayanda Kubheka, co-founder and executive director of JL Moshoeu Foundation.

“We can never thank them enough to help us keep going in line with the wishes, hopes and dreams of the late John Moshoeu,” added Kubheka.

The event was attended by, among others, Mark Williams, David Nyathi and Edward Motale, all from the 1996 AFCON winning squad.

“We are excited to get this event out to target corporates who have been part of football and those looking to get closer to celebrate with us.

“It is disappointing to celebrate in the middle of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and Bafana Bafana is not there to represent us.

“As an avid golfer, since retirement, we are very excited to get together with our teammates and reflect on our glory but also look at ways to make a meaningful contribution to football and society through initiatives like the support of Shoes Of Wisdom,” said Williams.

The packages are out on sale for corporates who want to play with Bafana Bafana legends as part of the 25-year celebrations.

The competitions will be a better ball and the Ryder Cup-style team – and the team draw will be held on the 3rd February 2022 where players and legends are drawn into teams.

Speaking on the significance of the exclusive tournament, former Bafana Bafana legend Eddie “Magents” Motale said: “We want to create more commercial opportunities for brands and corporates to get closer to football as their contribution can have a lasting impact on the development of football.”

“We will also be inviting the younger Bafana Bafana legends generations to join us in the celebration,” he added.

