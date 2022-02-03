Bantwana embark with preparations ahead of India trip

Johannesburg – The South African U-17 National Women’s Team will begin their road to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup later today.

The junior girls go into a training camp ahead of their first round of World Cup qualifiers against Kenya in March.

The 7th Edition of this World Cup, which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19, will take place in October in India.

Bantwana head coach Siphiwe Dludlu has called up 29 players for her first training camp from 3-7 February, and will be looking to build a new squad after most of her 2019 group graduated into the U20 national team.

“We are looking forward to getting back on the pitch and building a team that will take us to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in October this year,” said Dludlu.

“At this level of football, we are faced with many challenges as we always have to build a new team and navigate around the education of the various players.

However, I believe we have a system that accommodates everyone’s’ needs,” she said

“We have called up 29 players for this weekend’s camp and we will have an intense but a program full of fun for the players as we lay the foundation of what it takes to play for the national team,” addressed Dludlu.

After this camp, the South African U-17 National Women’s Team will next report for camp on 24 February 2022 to start preparing for their first leg match against Kenya.

The first leg will take place on 12 March 2022, with the return leg scheduled for the weekend of 19 March 2022.

The full squad that received a call-up is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS:

Iviwe NOMPONDO Cape Town Roses (Western Cape) Kgomotso MUSIMANGO Kempton Park FC (Gauteng) Roche BAARDMAN Stellenbosch FC (Western Cape) Akhona MADIDIMANE Mito Stars (Gauteng) DEFENDERS Siphesihle MADIYA Lindelani FC (KwaZulu Natal) Omuhle NGCOBO Lindelani FC (KwaZulu Natal) Lindelwa MJWARA Sapphire Ladies ( KwaZulu Natal) Siphesihle DELIWE Cape Town Roses (Western Cape) Ntando PHAHLA Sunflower WFC (KwaZulu Natal) Zintle MXWALI Cape Town Roses (Western Cape) Geneva ABRAHAMS Vasco Da Gama (Western Cape) Siphesihle MASELANE Mito Stars (Gauteng)

MIDFIELDERS Kutlwano MAPHANE Mito Stars (Gauteng) Kananelo TAIWE Unattached (Free State) Siphesihle MAGAZE Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies (Gauteng) Mmabatho MOGALE High Performance Centre (Gauteng) Lumka QHEKEKA Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies (Gauteng) Nonhle MABASO JVW Ladies (Gauteng) Cinderella MIBE Wits Juniors (Gauteng) Ayongezwa MDINGI RV United (Western Cape) Kwanele MGADWA Mito Stars (Gauteng) Daniella SEGALL University of Cape Town (Western Cape) Ayanda MKHIZE Durban Ladies (KwaZulu Natal) Mpho DLAMINI Kempton Park FC (Gauteng) Anako DLALA Sunflower WFC (KwaZulu Natal) Nomphelo YAKUPHI Copperbelt Ladies (Limpopo)

STRIKERS Nomdumiso MALINGA Mito Stars (Gauteng) Gugu DHLAMINI High Performance Centre (Gauteng) Azile PHITHI Cape Town Roses (Western Cape)

