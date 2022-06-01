Banyana Banyana AWCON preliminary squad announced

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her preliminary 33 member squad in preparation for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) which takes place in Morocco in July.
The South African Football Association said the selected players would report for camp on Friday, June 10 in Johannesburg.
Banyana Banyana lost to Nigeria on penalties in the previous AWCON tournament held in Ghana.
Ellis is expected the announce her final squad before the team departs for the tournaments on 21 June.
Banyana Banyana is in Group C with Nigeria, Botswana and Burundi.
The South Africans play their opening match against Nigeria’s Super Falcons on July 4 in Raba.
The selected players are:
- Goalkeepers
Andile Dlamini
Kaylin Swart
Regirl Ngobeni
Kebotseng Moletsane
- Defenders
Karabo Dhlamini
Cimone Sauls
Lebohang Ramalepe
Koketso Tlailane
Janine Van Wyk
Tiisetso Makhubela
Bambanani Mbane
Bongeka Gamede
Noko Matlou
Lonathemba Mhlongo
- Middlefielders
Refiloe Jane
Mamello Makhabane
Nomvula Kgoale
Gabriella Salgado
Linda Motlhalo
Thalea Smidt
Khosona Biyela
Amogelang Motau
Robin Moodaly
Sibulele Holweni
Thubelihle Shamase
- Forwards
Jermaine Seopasenwe
Melinda Kgadiete
Lelona Daweti
Xoxola Cesane
Nthabiseng Majiya
Thembi Kgatlana
Hildah Magaia
Reitumetse Chabana
For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here