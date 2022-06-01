Banyana Banyana AWCON preliminary squad announced

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her preliminary 33 member squad in preparation for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) which takes place in Morocco in July.

The South African Football Association said the selected players would report for camp on Friday, June 10 in Johannesburg.

Banyana Banyana lost to Nigeria on penalties in the previous AWCON tournament held in Ghana.

Ellis is expected the announce her final squad before the team departs for the tournaments on 21 June.

Banyana Banyana is in Group C with Nigeria, Botswana and Burundi.

The South Africans play their opening match against Nigeria’s Super Falcons on July 4 in Raba.

The selected players are:

Goalkeepers

Andile Dlamini

Kaylin Swart

Regirl Ngobeni

Kebotseng Moletsane

Defenders

Karabo Dhlamini

Cimone Sauls

Lebohang Ramalepe

Koketso Tlailane

Janine Van Wyk

Tiisetso Makhubela

Bambanani Mbane

Bongeka Gamede

Noko Matlou

Lonathemba Mhlongo

Middlefielders

Refiloe Jane

Mamello Makhabane

Nomvula Kgoale

Gabriella Salgado

Linda Motlhalo

Thalea Smidt

Khosona Biyela

Amogelang Motau

Robin Moodaly

Sibulele Holweni

Thubelihle Shamase

Forwards

Jermaine Seopasenwe

Melinda Kgadiete

Lelona Daweti

Xoxola Cesane

Nthabiseng Majiya

Thembi Kgatlana

Hildah Magaia

Reitumetse Chabana

