Banyana Banyana through to the WAFCON finals

The South African national women’s team, Banyana Banyana will dazzle in the finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after beating Zambia 1-0 in the semifinals on Monday night in Morocco.

Linda Motlhalo scored the winning goal through a penalty at the eleventh hour after forward Jermaine Seoposenswe was fouled in the penalty area after the teams were in a deadlock.

Banyana Banyana will face the hosts’ Morocco in the WAFCON final on the 23 July.

Banyana Banyana has also secured its place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Good morning Finalists! 🇿🇦💚💛 Thank you for the support Mzansi. One last game to go!#LiveTheImpossible #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/qhHOrXxZoG — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 19, 2022

