E-edition
Subscribe
Sport

Banyana Banyana through to the WAFCON finals

By Anelisa Sibanda

The South African national women’s team, Banyana Banyana will dazzle in the finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after beating Zambia 1-0 in the semifinals on Monday night in Morocco.

Linda Motlhalo scored the winning goal through a penalty at the eleventh hour after forward Jermaine Seoposenswe was fouled in the penalty area after the teams were in a deadlock.

Banyana Banyana will face the hosts’ Morocco in the WAFCON final on the 23 July.

Banyana Banyana has also secured its place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.