Banyana coach Ellis names 20-woman squad for COSAFA Cup

Johannesburg – Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has trimmed her squad for the upcoming COSAFA Cup scheduled to take place in Gqeberha in two weeks’ time from 28 September 2021.

As they prepare for the COSAFA Cup, the women’s national team is currently in Lagos, Nigeria where they are currently participating in the Aisha Buhari Cup.

Preparations are underway for Desiree Ellis’ side as they will lock horns with the Black Stars Queens of Ghana in their opening game of the Aisha Buhari today at 16:00.

Taking a glance at Banyana squad that is due to take on Ghana this afternoon, the Banyana coach has called up a very experienced troop, with only one player new to the set-up.

Regirl Ngobeni, is the only new player in the squad, coming to contest with the experienced, Kaylin Swart from JVW FC Johannesburg and Mapaseka Mpuru playing at University of Pretoria.

It became a dream come true for Ngobeni, who has featured in development teams in the national squad, being at Basetsana and Under-17.

Ngobeni makes it to the squad in absence of regular skipper Andile Dlamini, who is currently ruled out due to injury.

Speaking ahead of today’s encounter, Ellis said despite some key notable players set to miss this clash, she has a selection of players to lead the team in claiming an easy victory.

“We have quite good players for this encounter, we have a group of captains such as Jenine, Refiloe, Thembi and Mamello, we trying to build more leaders,” she said.

“We had a training session for local based players, as abroad players arrived late and they only started training yesterday, yes we are prepared to face Ghana this afternoon,” she added.

With her eyes set on COSAFA, Ellis has encouraged more players to get travel documents in order to stay ready for when national team opportunity knocks on the door.

“Each tournament determines what happens in the next one and this is already our preparation for the AWCON qualifiers.

“We face challenges sometimes with players who we want to be included in the squad but do not have travel documents and that leaves the situation out of our hands,” said Ellis.

In their upcoming encounter at COSAFA Cup, Ellis made few changes to streamline her squad.

This is how the Banyana Banyana squad line up for COSAFA Cup:

Goalkeepers:

Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Mapaseka Mpuru (University of Pretoria)

Defenders:

Karabo Makhurubetshi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Tiisetso Makhubela (Tshwane University of Technology), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC), Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City) & Koketso Tlailane (Tshwane University of Technology)

Midfielders:

Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC), Oratile Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Gabriela Salgado (JVW FC), Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape), Robyn Moodaly (JVW FC) & Sibulele Holweni (University of Western Cape)

Forwards:

Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ntombifikile Ndlovu (Sunflower FC), Kgaelebane Mohlakoana (Bloemfontein Celtic FC), Amanda Mthandi (University of Johannesburg), Rhoda Mulaudzi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC) & Chabana Reitumetse (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba