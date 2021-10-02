Banyana held to a goalless draw by Angola in COSAFA Cup encounter

Johannesburg – Banyana Banyana’s winning streak has been halted by the Angola’s women national team after both teams settled for a goalless draw at the Nelson Mandela University stadium on Friday.

The dreams of Banyana to strong hold the pursuit of coming victorious in the Group A of the 2021 Cosafa Women’s Championship seems to create a heavy load for Desiree Ellis side.

In an eventful showdown, Banyana scooped for many opportunities, but luck was not on their side as they failed to find back of the net to register goals.

The visitors, Angola controlled the first part of the encounter during the first 45 minutes of the game, but they were unable to find a way past the host’ strong defence.

In what appeared to be a clean chance for Banyana, Noxolo Cesane’s effort from distance was saved by Angola’s goalkeeper Signori Antonio.

Banyana had masterpiece opportunities throughout the encounter, as they clear-cut chances to break the deadlock, but the winners of Aisha Buhari Cup were held stationery.

As the second half came with sparks flying, in the 48 minute, Melinda Kgadiete tried her best to close to putting Banyana in the top front, but her massive shot was blocked indefinitely.

South Africa’s head coach Desire Ellis said she was disappointed with the result post the match.

“I am disappointed with the result because we have to be better than this, we did not stick to the game plan,” said Coach Ellis.

“We speak a lot about bringing our A game in every match, but I felt today we did not bring our A game and that has to change because the teams in this competition are coming out to play”.

“The team create opportunities but our entries in the final third were not impressive, and our decision making was also poor considering that we were not under pressure,” added Ellis.

The South African women’s national team started the campaign well, when they secured a 2-1 win against Malawi on 28 September.

Meanwhile, on the same Group A, Malawi came from two goals down to defeat Mozambique 3-2.

