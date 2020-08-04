Sport

Banyana players sign with Kosovo club

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Kosovo Women’s Football League champions KFF Mitrivica FC have signed Banyana Banyana duo Andisiwe Mgcoyi and Zanale Nhlapo on a one-year contract.

The duo previously played for KF Apolonia Fier in Albanian where Nhlapo captained the side while Mgcoyi scored 23 goals.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies pair will be among a few Banyana Banyana players ever to play in the UEFA Women’s Championships League. Janine Van Wyk will also play in the Champions League for her new club Glasgow City from Scotland.


The latest move by Mgcoyi and Nhlapo has seen the number of Banyana Banyana signing for overseas clubs grow to record proportions.
Those who have recently moved overseas are Nothando Vilakazi (EDF Logrono, Spain), Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City FC, Scotland), Kelso Peskin (Stade Brestois 29 Feminine, France), Jermaine Seoposenwe (SC Braga, Portugal) and Amanda Mthandi (CDB Badajoz Feminino, Spain), Rhoda Mulaudzi, Lebohang Ramalepe (FC Dinamo Misnk) and Thembi Kgatlana (Benfica, Spain).

