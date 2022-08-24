Banyana star Jermaine Seopesenwe seals deal to play in Mexico

Banyana Banyana star Jermaine Seopesenwe has sealed a deal to play for Mexican outfit FC Juarez Femeni.

The Mexican club made the announcement on its social media platform on Thursday. The Banyana dribbling wizards followed on Twitter and shared: “A new journey awaits! Excited for the new opportunity with FC Juarez Femeni and to achieve the goals that it has set for this year,” wrote the 28-year-old goal poacher.

FC Juarez is based in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico and has been the women’s section of FC Juárez since 2019, the same year that the women’s club was formed.

Earlier, Seopesenwe bid farewell to her former club SC Braga in a heartfelt message she posted on her social media account: “To the amazing people I had an opportunity to work with, I really appreciate everything you have done for me,” she posted.

“I have learned and grown so much under my coaches and alongside an amazing group of players. I wish the club nothing [but the] best.”

Seopesenwe previously played for Real Betis in Spain and Gintra Universitetas in Lithuania, a country in the Baltic region of Europe.

While playing for Braga in Portugal, she experienced visa problems and missed out on many Banyana programmes and matches. She almost did not make it in time for the national side’s winning Wafcon team.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author