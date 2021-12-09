Barcelona’s humiliating Uefa Champions League knockout leaves Xavi seething

Johannesburg – After taking reins only four weeks ago to save the sinking ship, Barcelona’s manager Xavi Hernandez failed to reclaim the glory days for the Catalans in the converted Uefa Champions League competition.

Barca suffered another crucial defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, after going 3-0 down during the Uefa Champions League match on Wednesday evening.

The Spanish side made history after crashing out of the Champions League group for the first time after 21 years.

This left the disgruntled Hernandez lashing out, at the team’s poor performance against the German giants.

“I’m angry. I don’t like that this is our reality now. We start a new era from here – to work hard and get back in the Champions League,” said Xavi post the match interview.

Being knocked out of the Uefa Champions League means the Camp Nou side will compete in the Europa League.

Speaking of the new journey the team will partake in, Hernandez said the team will now have to prepare for another contest.

“We will start from scratch. Unfortunately, we are in the Europa League, which is not the place for us,” he said,

“We will work hard to put Barcelona back in the right place. We have many things to correct. We need to win the Europa League and recover the points in the Spanish league,” addressed Hernandez.

“We have had some injuries, maybe we can sign some more players, but we start from zero,” he added.

Goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala gave the German giants a comfortable 3-0 win over the struggling Barcelona.

