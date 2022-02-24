Baroka in high spirits ahead of Chiefs clash

Baroka players are in high spirits ahead of a clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, said assistant coach Vincent Kobola on Thursday.

Bakgakga Ba Ga-Mphahlele hope that hosting the Soweto Giants in their backyard will give them an advantage when they lock horns in the DStv Premiership fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, Kobola said he expected a tough match, adding that losing to Amakhosi is not an option.

Kobola said: “Yeah, it’s going to be a tough one, but we have to approach the match like any other game. We need all three points. The boys know that this is a big game. We have to go into this match with a winning mentality.”

He added that players have been told to aim for the back of the net, because the Limpopo side has conceded more goals compared to goals scored in recent matches. The club currently seats at the bottom of the log with 14 points.

“Yes, obviously we saw our mistakes, and we are rectifying them in training. We’re in a bad situation right now in the league,” he added, but noted that he remained confident of a positive result come Saturday.

