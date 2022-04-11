Blitzboks’ dominance fed Brown’s hunger to return

SA Rugby Sevens 2021 Player of the Year Ronald Brown says watching the Blitzboks win back-to-back tournaments in Spain fuelled his hunger to get back on the field as he prepared to make a comeback from injury at the Singapore Sevens, according to sarugbymag.co.za.

With Hodgkin’s lymphoma now defeated, Brown took the World Series by storm with massive performances in Vancouver and Edmonton, and then Dubai, on consecutive weekends last year, where the Blitzboks conquered all.

When the team left for Spain in January, though, Brown was not included, as he had a knee niggle and coach Neil Powell opted to rest the playmaker, with the demanding schedule for the remainder of 2022 the reason.

The break was a blessing in disguise, explained Brown, and with the knee 100% again, he was “very, very keen” to play in Singapore this weekend.

“I used the time well during the time away from the team,” said Brown.

“First, I had to get the knee right, so that was the big focus for me. And then get fit and able to play, and I am happy to say that it worked out well. It was also a good mental break for me. Now, coming back into the squad, I can just focus on rugby again.”

He has learnt to take nothing for granted, and when named to the squad again, Brown felt humbled and grateful.

“It remains a massive honour and privilege to be back in the team,” he said.

“There is so much talent in the squad and I am just grateful to be around them. The beauty of our system is that even if you are not in the squad, you stay up to date and everyone keeps you informed. It makes it easy to stay on par with those who are playing and to slot back in when it is your turn.”

Watching the team perform in Spain from back home also helped to keep the desire and appetite healthy: “The guys did so well, and it makes you work even harder to join the team again,” he said, smiling.

A big talking point in Singapore this week has been the return of Fiji and New Zealand to the circuit, two teams Brown has never faced in the World Series.

“We will stick to our guns and do what we do. We will face them as a squad and not individuals and that will make the job easier,” he explained.“We all know they bring something different to the tournament and everyone is excited to experience that. They will challenge us in unfamiliar ways… that makes it even more exciting.” – sarugbymag.co.za

