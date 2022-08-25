Buccaneers take pole position

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns got back to winning ways after they dropped points on the weekend.

The two clubs dropped valuable points when they were held to draws by Sekhukhune United and SuperSport United respectively.

The Buccaneers pipped Marumo Gallants 1-0 at Orlando Stadium and leapfrogged to the top of the PSL log table while Sundowns hammered Stellenbosch FC 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld. Both matches were played on Wednesday night.

Pirates held on for dear life as Gallants pressed on for the equaliser and the Buccaneers die-hard supporters sang until their voices were hoarse.

The win was a huge relief and a big boost in their quest to challenge for the league title. Pirates’ goal was scored by Paseka Mako and they lead the standings with 11 points from six matches. Second-placed Sundowns have a game in hand and they have 10 points.

Sundowns opened the scoring via the boot of Neo Maema before Peter Shalulile rose to the top of the PSL goal scorer’s charts with his fourth goal of the season. It then took Sundowns new signing from Chile, Marcelo Allende a mere seven minutes to score on his debut for the Brazilians and completing the three-goal rout. Stellies had no answers for the marauding Sundowns forwards who could have given coach Steve Barker a heavier defeat.

Other results:

Royal AM 1 – 0 Maritzburg United

Richards Bay 0 – 1 SuperSport United

Chippa United 0 – 0 TS Galaxy

AmaZulu 0 – 1 Golden Arrows

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author