Bucs brushes Chiefs aside and set up date with Sundowns

They say revenge is a dish served cold and Orlando Pirates did just that when they knocked their rivals Kaizer Chiefs out of the Carling Black Label Cup. Even though the victory was obtained via the lottery of penalties, it did not matter for the legions of die-hard Bucs supporters. The 6-5 penalty shootout score was enough to send the Buccaneers into a state of frenzy.

It was sweet revenge for Pirates who were defeated by Amakhosi At the same venue two weeks ago. Yusuf Maart scored a peach of a goal from his own half that broke the Buccaneers’ hearts. So, the win for Pirates could not have come at a better time.

Pirates will now meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals at 5pm. This is after the Brazilians clobbered AmaZulu 3-0 in the first semi-final played at 9am.

The match was a wonderful advertisement for SA football. It did not matter that it was a friendly affair – as both teams went at each other like waring siblings. It was end to end stuff with the ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ throughout the 90 minutes.

Cole Alexander, Samkelo Zwane, Maart, Mduduzi Shabalala, Dillan Solomons scored their penalties for Chiefs with Sifiso Hlanti ballooning his effort skywards.

For Pirates, Deon Hotto, Kabelo Dlamini, Thapelo Xoki, Collins Makgaka, Zakhele Lepasa and Vincent Pule converted their spot-kicks that sent Bucs to the finals.

Sundowns will be seeking revenge after Pirates humiliated them in front of their home fans in Polokwane when they knocked them out of the MTN8 cup in the semi-finals. Pirates outclassed them with a 3-0 victory and the Brazilians will be out to redeem themselves and punish Pirates.

Vincent Pule calmly converts his spot kick, sending the Buccaneers into the final! — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) November 12, 2022

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author