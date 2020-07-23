Bucs confirm death of Irvin Khoza’s second wife

The Khoza Family is announcing the sad passing of Mme Matina Elsie Khoza, the wife of PSL and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza.

Mme Matina, who was affectionately referred to by everybody, including her ten grandchildren, as Mama, has been in and out of hospital in the last few years battling ill health, said a statement released on behalf of the family.

“She sadly passed at 9.11am this morning, Thursday 23 July 2020. She was 69 years of age.

“The Khoza Family pleads with the public to help us observe restrictions imposed on the nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. There will, as a result, be no visitations and prayer services held at home.”

She was the mother of Sonono, the late Zodwa, Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza.

SUNDAY WORLD