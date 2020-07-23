News

Bucs confirm death of Irvin Khoza’s second wife

By Kabelo Khumalo
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL Press Conference on the 09 April 2019 at PSL Offices Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

The Khoza Family is announcing the sad passing of Mme Matina Elsie Khoza, the wife of PSL and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza.

Mme Matina, who was affectionately referred to by everybody, including her ten grandchildren, as Mama, has been in and out of hospital in the last few years battling ill health, said a statement released on behalf of the family.

“She sadly passed at 9.11am this morning, Thursday 23 July 2020. She was 69 years of age.


“The Khoza Family pleads with the public to help us observe restrictions imposed on the nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. There will, as a result, be no visitations and prayer services held at home.”

She was the mother of Sonono, the late Zodwa, Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza.

Author


Similar stories

Business

SARB cuts interest rates to a new record low

The South African Reserve Bank has slashed its key repo rate by 25 basis point (bps), to a new all-time low of 3.50%, the...
Read more
Breaking News

Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight at 8pm. This comes as speculation was rife that the government was likely to capitulate to pressure...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal