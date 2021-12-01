Bucs gears up for Baroka F.C clash

Johannesburg – The mighty Buccaneers are making provisions for their upcoming clash as they will lock horns with Baroka F.C on Thursday.

Orlando Pirates will return to their iconic home venue for the first time in exactly a month.

The Buccaneers returns from a positive result in their CAF Confederation Cup, after thrashing the Liberian champions LPRC Oilers 2-0, on their home soil on Sunday, are up in arms as they head to the DStv Premiership clash.

The Sea Robbers are having a great track record of back-to-back wins, having won three of their last five matches.

They will be hoping that their upturn of results continues against Bagaga ba Ga-Mphahlele, who are struggling this season, and are currently sitting on the edge of the relegation zone, at position 14.

Pirates will meet the Limpopo side for the 10th time in the league contest, with seven of those matches ending in a stalemate.

While looking at their top players to be most-watched in this encounter, the Black and Whitesoutfits will have Deon Hotto in the front line.

Fresh of a match-winning brace in the Buccaneers’ last league fixture, Hotto is hitting his stride and will once again be vital to his side’s cause on Thursday.

The 31-year-old was a lively presence on the attack in Liberia before being withdrawn in a tactical switch in the second half and will be fresh and ready to cause more problems for Baroka.

The Soweto giants are currently occupying the seventh position in the log, with 18 points, and should they walk away with victory on Thursday, Mabhakaniya will slightly move to the top five.

The two teams will battle for three points at Orlando Stadium, and kick-off for the match is at 19:30.

