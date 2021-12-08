Cape Town City clinch easy victory despite bizarre cards theft

Johannesburg – Although the club faced turmoil with a bizarre incident of stolen playing cards case before their encounter last night, Cape Town City claimed an easy win against Maritzburg United despite all flows.

The Citizens walked away with a 3-2 victory over Enrst Middendorp’s side in a DStv Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium.

Before the match could take place, the Citizens launched a complaint to the match officials that their cards were stolen.

This led to a bloodbath quarrel, as the team of choice, as Maritzburg United is commonly referred to, protested the match taking place, as the Citizens failed to produce their playing cards.

The protest was signed by both team captains Thamsanqa Mkhize and Phumlani Ntshangase before match commissioner Morne Daniels ahead of the start of the match.

As per the approval of the match commissioner, the match went ahead, and the Citizens cracked the code after Mduduzi Mdantsane scored a superb goal to give his home side a lead in the half-hour mark.

Post the second half, the Citizens pinned pressure on the team of choice, and this led to Fagrie Lakay smashing a second goal for City at the 47th minute of the encounter.

Striving to chase the game, the team of choice created a couple of chances to equalise as Leletu Skelem, pulled a clinical strike which gave the visitors their first opener.

City’s Tashreeq Morris restored a two-goal cushion for the Citizens after a free header inside the box, thanks to a magnificent cross by Lakay from the right flank.

As Middendorp’s side was now chasing the game, Mzansi’s on-fire striker, Bongokuhule Hlongwane converted a second equaliser for the Team of Choice with a close-range low curling strike to set up a nervy finish.

However, this was not good enough for United as Eric Tinkler’s men held on to claim three points.

Author