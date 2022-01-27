Cape Town City FC’s brand manager scoops La Liga top position

Johannesburg – The Cape Town City’s marketing brand manager Natalie Barlow is rising through the ranks as she has sealed a major stepping stone in her career after she captured a top position at Española’s top flight, La Liga.

The club made this thrilling announcement on their Twitter account, indicating that Barlow, who served as the Citizens’ brand manager for the past five years, has scooped a golden opportunity to serve as marketing and commercial coordinator for La Liga Southern Africa.

𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗮 🌎 It brings the club great pride that one of our own, Natalie Barlow, will continue to flourish in her career as she becomes LaLiga’s Marketing and Commercial Coordinator. City wishes Nats all the very best! #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/xX7CqHRoGq — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 26, 2022

Passionate for success and being goal-driven, Barlow became the first woman in Africa to graduate from the prestigious UEFA Certificate in football management course in 2020.

City Marketing Brand Manager Natalie Barlow made history by becoming the first female in Africa to graduate from the highly prestigious UEFA Certificate in Football Management 👩‍🎓 Congratulations Nats 👏💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/qcvmQQgxeE — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 29, 2020

She’s famously known as one of the most talented marketing specialist in the football landscape, as she has previously spearheaded marketing units at Bloemfontein Celtic and City’s arch-rivals, Ajax Cape Town.

Barlow has always been considered an integral role player at John Comitis’ clubs, and in 2017 she was awarded the club’s Chairman Award at their annual prize-giving.

