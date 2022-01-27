REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Cape Town City FC’s brand manager scoops La Liga top position

By Thomas Lethoba
Natalia Barlow. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg – The Cape Town City’s marketing brand manager Natalie Barlow is rising through the ranks as she has sealed a major stepping stone in her career after she captured a top position at Española’s top flight, La Liga.

The club made this thrilling announcement on their Twitter account, indicating that Barlow, who served as the Citizens’ brand manager for the past five years, has scooped a golden opportunity to serve as marketing and commercial coordinator for La Liga Southern Africa.

Passionate for success and being goal-driven, Barlow became the first woman in Africa to graduate from the prestigious UEFA Certificate in football management course in 2020.

She’s famously known as one of the most talented marketing specialist in the football landscape, as she has previously spearheaded marketing units at Bloemfontein Celtic and City’s arch-rivals, Ajax Cape Town.

Barlow has always been considered an integral role player at John Comitis’ clubs, and in 2017 she was awarded the club’s Chairman Award at their annual prize-giving.

