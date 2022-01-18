Cape Town City hit with fine after fielding players without cards

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has handed down a R100 000 fine to Cape Town City’s for contravening the SA’s top flight league’s regulations, after they went to the match against Maritzburg United without having players’ registration cards.

The Citizens has been found guilty and were fined by the league’s disciplinary committee spearheaded by the PSL prosecutor Zola Majabu.

This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal outfit lodged a protest prior to kinging the ball on that evening.

Majavu said the R100 000 fine handed down to the Mother City club, while half of which is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension the said club is not found guilty of the same offence.

He further said, the balance of the 50% is payable within 30 days, which started from yesterday.

“I hereby provide the update as promised last week in respect of the protest lodged by Maritzburg United Football Club against Cape Town City Football Club,” said Majavu while handing down judgement to the case.

“The sanction as determined by the disciplinary committee of the league,” he said.

Majavu furthermore added that, City is also ordered to pay the all legal costs in this case.

