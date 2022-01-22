Case against Chiefs postponed again

Johannesburg – The ongoing ‘no-show’ case between the Kaizer Chiefs and Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been postponed after the club asked to take the matter to arbitration.

In their plea, the Amakhosi asked the PSL to postpone the case, as they will head to the South African Football Association (Safa), which is the mother body of the country’s football.

The case is scheduled to be heard next month on 25 February.

Chiefs are in pool of trouble for failing to turn up for two matches late last year.

At that time, the Glamour Boys aid they did not have enough players available, as they experienced a major Covid-19 outbreak in their camp, where 36 personnel had to go for isolation after they contracted the virus.

The PSL’s prosecutor Zola Majavu said the SA’s top flight agreed for the matter to be postponed.

“We as the DC [Disciplinary Committee] agreed the matter can be postponed but however we said the timeline should be put in place, so the matter doesn’t fall through the cracks,” said Majavu.

“It was also recognised that this matter must be finalized as soon as possible, way before the league brought to an end.

He said with that acceptance, the DC was inclined to grant the request by Chiefs that the matter standout until their arbitration is finalised at Safa.

“The matter was subsequently agreed to be postponed depending on the outcome of their arbitration with Safa,” said Majavu.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

