Celebs to help raise funds for Special Olympics National Games

Hundreds of celebrities will converge this weekend to help raise funds for the 2022 Special Olympics South Africa National Games taking place in Limpopo.

In 2021 the Special Olympics South Africa received support from celebrities, personalities, media, and corporate South Africa raising over R120 000.

A further R100 000 was pledged but those funds are still outstanding. Funds raised last year were in support of the Special Olympics South Africa’s National Teams participating in the 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Russia but these games were cancelled.

These funds have been now been committed to also support this year’s National Summer Games

This year’s participants will once again plunge into a pool suitably chilled to polar temperatures with over five tons of ice. Many of the brave plungers also contribute to the fundraising efforts with a nominal plunging fee.

The 2022 Special Olympics South Africa National Games will see the selection of the National Team that will be participating in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

Besides raising funds the plungers also help to raise awareness around the Special Olympics movement and the incredible achievements of their athletes.

The Special Olympics South Africa National Team that participated in the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in the UAE returned with 62 medals of which 35 were Gold but received no national acknowledgment.

The sixth edition of the Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday 10 September at Altitude Beach in Fourways.

