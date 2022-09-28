Chiefs coach Zwane expects tough MTN8 clash against AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane expects a tough encounter when Amakhosi cross swords with AmaZulu during the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Zwane said cup games are always different to league matches. “The game we played against them was a draw, now we have to come out guns blazing and make sure that we get a goal,” said the Chiefs mentor.

“We don’t know how they are going to approach the game, whether they will sit back and play a tactical game or whether they will come at us. We must be ready for any approach that they bring on the day.”

Zwane added that the Soweto giants are not pressing panic buttons ahead of the encounter, just because it is a cup game.

“Games are the same, but this one can push us to extra-time or penalties if we do not score goals. We have one thing in mind, we can only win if we score goals and defend well. It’s not going to come on a silver platter, we are going to have to grind and work for the result.”

The two teams will meet again in the second leg of the tournament on October 23 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

In another MTN8 clash at the weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium, before meeting for the second leg on October 22 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo. Kick-off for the semi-final matches is 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, Zwane has responded to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ allegations that there is always a hindrance when he wants to meet with Premier Soccer League coaches, saying he has never received a phone call from the national team coach.

Broos made the allegations after Bafana’s lukewarm 1-0 victory over Botswana on Tuesday evening, where he shared that he had been trying for over a year to get the club coaches under one roof without success.

“There has never been a single time that I got a call from the coach [Broos],” said Zwane. “But having said that, maybe the coach wants to meet us. I am available if he wants to meet with me.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the players, because we need to understand what he wants from the players. We have to be on the same ball. It is about the country to be better, and whenever he wants to meet with me, I am more than happy.”

Zwane also reacted to Broos’ utterances that some players are not good enough to wear the national team jersey.

“If a player does not have a cap, he will not be ready until he settles. The more he plays for the national team, the better. If he does not get the opportunity at all, he cannot be better. So, if you are not getting the call-ups, how are you going to improve, because you can only improve when you get the opportunity.”

