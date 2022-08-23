Chiefs continue to blow hot and cold after loss

Kaizer Chiefs continue to blow hot and cold in the DStv Premiership after they were handed their third loss of the season by Cape Town City in the Mother City on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi, who defeated Richards Bay 1-0 on Saturday, could not maintain their winning ways and were nailed 2-0 by the Citizens. In their five rounds of matches they have played so far, Chiefs have won two and lost three.

What is glaring in the Chiefs setup is that coach Arthur Zwane has his work cut out in picking the best starting line-up and also in instilling a winning culture within his charges. As for City, they will be happy with the three points-their first victory in six matches and that will highly boost their confidence going forward.

City opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute when Darwin Gonzales slotted home after a well-worked move from the Citizens midfielders. It was Gonzales’ second goal of the season and he connected to an inch-perfect cross from skipper Thami Mkhize who was running riot on the Chiefs’ left side of defence.

It was not the first time City penetrated through the Amakhosi’s left. A few minutes earlier, Zitha Kwinika almost wrong-footed his goalkeeper Brandon Petersen from another cross from the City’s right side of midfield. After smelling blood, the Citizens continued punching holes in the Chiefs defence and Taahir Goedeman missed a bunch of scoring opportunities, leaving coach Eric Tinkler pulling his hair in frustration on the bench.

Taariq Fillies and Khanyiso Mayo joined in on the fun and also missed glaring chances. At this stage, City were being very wasteful and could have easily allowed Amakhosi back into the game. If they were more clinical, they could have easily embarrassed Chiefs but the Naturena boys were just too terrible on the night. For his misdemeanors, Goedeman was later replaced by Mduduzi Mdantsane.

Congolese international Idumba Fasika scored the winner for the home side just after the hour mark. Siyabonga Ngezana is suffering from a terrible loss of form and he conceded the free-kick that resulted in the City’s winner. When the spot-kick was taken, Ngezana was also the culprit when he allowed Fasika a free header that the Congo muscleman powered into the net.

Meanwhile, Swallows FC returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at Dobsonville Stadium also on Tuesday night. On Friday, they were beaten 3-2 by AmaZulu.

