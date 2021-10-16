Chiefs gives Kaizer Motaung perfect birthday gift after thrashing Chippa United 4-0

Johannesburg – Glory days are back for the Glamour Boys, as Kaizer Chiefs ended their win drought after thrashing Chippa United with a 4-0 win over at FNB Stadium.

Courtesy of goals from Khama Billiat, Lazarous Kambole and a brace from Keagen Dolly, handed them their second win of the season, after the club made a poor start.

A double-strike from Dolly in the first half of the encounter put the Amakhosi firmly in the driver’s seat, and Chiefs were in full control of the game, while Gavin Hunt’s side seemed to have been on vacation in this exclusive encounter.

Following the second half of the encounter, Chippa United came with guns blazing to get back into the game as Thokozani Sekotlong made a good run behind the Chiefs defence but his shot was clocked by Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

In the second goal attempt, Mokhele Maloisane stroked a shot from distance, but Akpeyi kept his sheet clean as he made good a save.

Chiefs pulled a third goal in the 70th minutes, where a beautiful assist from the man of the match, Dolly gave Billiat a lead to strike a stunning goal.

Coming in the 86th minute, the Zambian forward Kambole, took only five minutes before he registered his first goal for the 2021/22 season to lead Chiefs into a massive victory.

This win marked a special day in the history of Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung who is turning 77 years old.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba