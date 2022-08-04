Chiefs have good plan going into Saturday’s clash against Royal AM

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur “10111” Zwane has revealed his plan for Amakhosi’s first match of the season against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Chiefs have rebuild the squad and are hoping for a positive start in the new campaign. KwaZulu-Natal is already buzzing with excitement ahead of the game, and it is alleged that 50% of the match tickets have already been sold.

Royal AM defeated Chiefs twice last season and the encounter between the two teams will make for an explosive clash.

“We have had a very good pre-season but it was not easy because we brought in a lot of new players. They needed to settle in very quickly,” said Zwane.

“But the players have responded positively and have shown good signs, eagerness, commitment and dedication at the same time. I think that we are on the right track.

“Last season we played against a very solid Royal AM team. They were more like Bloemfontein Celtic and their [former] coach John Maduka had been with them for some time. There was chemistry in that team and a good tactical approach.

“They managed to take six points from us. They hammered us in our backyard and scored four goals, and [we] lost 1-0 in the second round, which was a very close game.

“This time we are playing against a team that we know very well. They have a good technical team in Khabo Zondo, Dan Malesela and Abram Nteo. And also, their new players and their approach will be different.

“We watched a few of their friendly games, they have two big guys upfront in Mxolisi Macupu and Andre de Jong. The two can hold the ball and allow other players to join in on the attack. They play more of a 3-5-2 that can easily change to a 3-4-3 or sometimes 4-4-2 diamond shape,” added Zwane.

He explained further: “They will be very difficult to play against because they are playing at home and they want to get maximum points. As much as we are playing away, we are also going for a win and we will dig deeper to grind a result. We will not hesitate and we will take the game to them.

“Selecting the team that’s going to travel to do the job for us has not been easy. All the players pulled their weight and worked very hard because they want to play. I have a good headache because I will be selecting a team from players that are willing and showing commitment.

“Sifiso Hlanti, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Phathu Nange are not available due to injuries.”

