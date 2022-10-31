Chiefs players would do well to heed the words of a celebrated legend

Who else other than the legendary Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Theophilus Doctorson Khumalo can legitimately and rightfully criticise the current crop of Amakhosi players for their lacklustre performance of late?

The Glamour Boys veteran, also popularly known as “16V”, was the star of the former Phefeni-based club of the 1980s and 90s. He lashed out at Chiefs players for their pedestrian and laxed attitude towards the game.

The ex-Chiefs and Bafana Bafana superstar was a pillar of strength when founding father Kaizer “Chincha Guluva” Motaung’s club dominated the local football playing fields, making a clean sweep of every cup competition trophy and league title on offer during the National Soccer League (NSL) and Premier Soccer League (PSL) era in the late 80s and the entire mid-90s PSL decade, up until the early 2000s.

Khumalo is credited with his ability to read the game. His passes were superb and he was a marvel to watch, just like other Chiefs stalwarts that include Motaung senior himself, Zacharia Vusi “Computer” Lamola, Nelson “Teenage” Dladla and Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe.

Khumalo’s criticism was prompted by the Chiefs side’s poor showing during their MTN8 semifinal away-goal defeat to AmaZulu last Sunday and their subsequent elimination from the competition, thus missing their chance to lift the trophy that has eluded them since 2014.

With the score level at 1-all, the Chiefs side, guided by another club veteran, Arthur “1011” Zwane, took to the field against Usuthu understanding very well the job at hand. They needed to score or they would be eliminated courtesy of the away goals rule.

Mtungwa, as Khumalo’s clan name goes, lashed at the players for not having the slightest clue of what it means to wear the iconic gold and black jersey, something many Chiefs veterans have also alluded to in the past.

Khumalo, who recently released a doccie documenting his life and times, believes Amakhosi players lack match-winning mentality compared to the players of his and previous eras.

Zwane’s ability to guide Chiefs out of the quagmire of not having won a single major PSL trophy since the 2014/15 season was tested again yesterday when his boys dominated arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the much-anticipated Soweto derby at FNB stadium.

Chiefs showed class again, having beaten the Buccaneers twice in the last campaign’s league derbies when Zwane was the assistant coach.

Maybe Khumalo’s concerns will be taken to heart by Chiefs players; remember he scored South Africa’s first international goal during a friendly against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions after our admission to Fifa in 1992.

Chiefs players seem to have heeded Khumalo’s censure and have not dismissed his observations, which many view as harsh.

The team’s current showing has also made Zwane’s job difficult and fans are baying for the coach’s blood and Khumalo also believes Zwane must be afforded the same respect as previous Amakhosi coaches.

Notably, it was pleasing to see Amakhosi players so determined to upset the cocky Bucs team in the Soweto derby they narrowly won 1-0. Shapa Khosi, shapa.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

