Chiefs star Dolly believes Hugo Broos will resuscitate Bafana

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagen Dolly has hailed Bafana Bafana’s headman Hugo Broos for reviving the national team to be competitive.

Bafana are currently at the helm of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers’ Group G with 10 points, having won all their games.

While commending his mentor, Dolly believes that Broos can take the South African football team to higher ranks and to find their notch in the upcoming African Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

“This is the coach we need as a country, and we need to qualify for all these major tournaments, and I believe that he’s the guy to help us believe in ourselves and just try our level best on the day to qualify for these tournaments, says Dolly.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder returned to the national squad following his stunning performance this season.

Dolly believes that he has found his stint, after being away from Bafana for a while.

“It feels good to be back to the squad once more. I am enjoying myself,” Dolly says.

“Obviously, the past few years in France was a bit difficult for me in terms of picking up injuries and not getting to play as much as I’d love to, but that is part of football,” he says.

“It was my journey that I had to go through, and I learned from it. I’ve grown as a person and as a player, and I am more experienced,” adds Dolly.

Coach Broos’ lads will take on Zimbabwe this evening at 21:00, before they travel to face Ghana on Sunday.

Bafana’s match against Ghana will decide as to which team will be heading to the next round of qualifying stages.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba