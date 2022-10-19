Chiefs survive Galaxy scare while Sundowns regain top spot

KAIZER Chiefs fought back and salvaged a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw against TS Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Chiefs almost suffered their second loss in a row but the genius of Keagan Dolly rescued Arthur Zwane’s side from what would have been a disappointing defeat as Dolly curled in a beautiful free-kick on the edge of the Galaxy penalty box towards the end of the match.

The visitors took the game to Amakhosi and had it not been for some dubious officiating from referee Thokozani Mkhize, Galaxy would have taken all the three points. He awarded Chiefs a soft free-kick from which Dolly equalised from.

A livid Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic confronted the match officials after the match, demanding some answers because he felt that his charges deserved all the three points.

Elsewhere across town, Mamelodi Sundowns regained their grip on the log table after scoring a tough 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants. The Brazilians have played 10 games and they have 22 points with other teams having played two more matches than the defending champions who have a much busier fixture schedule.

Sphelele Mkhulise scored the solitary goal of the match in the first half. There was also tension in that match after the final whistle when the Gallants players accosted the referee who had disallowed their goal in injury time.

In the KZN derby played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, AmaZulu were held to a 1-1 draw by Maritzburg United. Usuthu’s goal was netted by Gabadinho Mhango while Friday Sambu levelled matters for the Team of Choice.

Chiefs have themselves to blame after a scintillating start that had the visitors in sixes and sevens in the early stages. Chiefs did not allow Galaxy to settle down and Ashley Du Preez was using his pace to trouble their defence. It was by no mistake when he scored his second goal of the season as early as the seventh minute.

Bernard Parker equalised and scored against his former club and he did not celebrate the goal, after having served Chiefs for 11 years. Djakaridja Traore made it 2-1 before Doly’s top of the range free-kick resulted in the shared spoils. Chiefs are now on position five, just below Orlando Pirates who are fourth on the log table.

