Chiefs to seek retaliation against TS Galaxy after Nedbank Cup draw

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs will look to avenge themselves against TS Galaxy as the two teams have been drawn against each other in the Nedbank Cup’s last 32 fixtures.
The two teams share a history in the cup competition from three years ago, when TS Galaxy stunned the Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup final with a late strike by now Orlando Pirates player Zakhele Lepasa – which saw the Glamour Boys’ chances of clinching the title go in vain.
At that time, TS Galaxy under the stellar leadership of Dan Malesela, was playing in the National First Division and became the first team from the second division to win the Nedbank Cup.
It became a misery for the Gold and Black outfit that boasts a rich history, to lose a crucial game to the second division team.
However, this was not new for the Soweto giants in the tournament, as they were previously trolled by then little-known Baroka FC, by knocking out the Glamour Boys in the competition in 2011.
Defending champions Marumo Gallants, will host the forgotten Santos.
Last season’s finalists Chippa United will take on the GladAfrica Championship side, University of Pretoria.
Full fixtures:
Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu
NC Professionals v Mathaithai FC
Royal AM v Cape Town City
Venda Football Academy v African All Stars
Maritzburg United v SuperSport United
University of Pretoria v Chippa United
Platinum City Rovers v Sekhukhune United
Stellenbosch FC v Baroka FC
Swallows FC v TS Sporting
Tshakhuma FC v Golden Arrows
Sinenkani FC v Free State Stars
Richards Bay v Mamelodi Sundowns
Marumo Gallants v Santos
Uthongathi FC v Summerfield Dynamos FC
Black Eagles FC v Sivutsa FC
The prize money for the winner of the tournament is R7 million, and this means Nedbank Cup remains the second big domestic cup competition in South Africa after the MTN8, which hands over R8 million.
