Chiefs to seek retaliation against TS Galaxy after Nedbank Cup draw

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs will look to avenge themselves against TS Galaxy as the two teams have been drawn against each other in the Nedbank Cup’s last 32 fixtures.

The two teams share a history in the cup competition from three years ago, when TS Galaxy stunned the Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup final with a late strike by now Orlando Pirates player Zakhele Lepasa – which saw the Glamour Boys’ chances of clinching the title go in vain.

At that time, TS Galaxy under the stellar leadership of Dan Malesela, was playing in the National First Division and became the first team from the second division to win the Nedbank Cup.

It became a misery for the Gold and Black outfit that boasts a rich history, to lose a crucial game to the second division team.



However, this was not new for the Soweto giants in the tournament, as they were previously trolled by then little-known Baroka FC, by knocking out the Glamour Boys in the competition in 2011.

Defending champions Marumo Gallants, will host the forgotten Santos.

Last season’s finalists Chippa United will take on the GladAfrica Championship side, University of Pretoria.

Full fixtures:

Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu

NC Professionals v Mathaithai FC

Royal AM v Cape Town City

Venda Football Academy v African All Stars

Maritzburg United v SuperSport United

University of Pretoria v Chippa United

Platinum City Rovers v Sekhukhune United

Stellenbosch FC v Baroka FC

Swallows FC v TS Sporting

Tshakhuma FC v Golden Arrows

Sinenkani FC v Free State Stars

Richards Bay v Mamelodi Sundowns

Marumo Gallants v Santos

Uthongathi FC v Summerfield Dynamos FC

Black Eagles FC v Sivutsa FC

The prize money for the winner of the tournament is R7 million, and this means Nedbank Cup remains the second big domestic cup competition in South Africa after the MTN8, which hands over R8 million.

