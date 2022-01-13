Chippa United secures long-term deal with Buffalo City for Absa stadium

Johannesburg – The Chilli Boys have announced a major ground breaking deal with the Buffalo City municipality for the formerly called, ABSA Stadium, now better known as Buffalo Buffalo City Stadium, which will see the club, enjoy a spell of 20 years pursuing its football development structures within the stadium.

Chippa United issued a statement on Thursday, to express their gratitude to the Safa Buffalo City president, Mxolisi Sibam for welcoming their plea to acquire the keys of the stadium for a longer period.

“We take the opportunity to express our gratitude to the incumbents, under the leadership of Mr. Mxolisi Sibam for their role in football development and cooperation since Chippa United FC commenced play in Buffalo City in 2015,” a portion of the statement read.

Chippa United said this deal, will foresee developments in the Eastern Cape province, where there will be access to top-level sport in the province.

The club furthermore added that it will use this opportunity to invest in nurturing young development teams within the province to be advanced.

In a statement, the Gqeberha based club said it will strengthen its cooperation with the Municipality and BCM SAFA as this will be paramount to the future initiatives of the club.

“These include bringing back the famous Easter Tournament of old and also the discussions with the PSL to bring other Premier Soccer League teams Development to the City in 2023 and we will support the local LFA financially,” a statement read.

