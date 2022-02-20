Clubs rush to set up women’s teams

Safa president Danny Jordaan is organizing a joint liaison committee meeting with PSL bosses with regards to the concept that CAF has mooted requiring clubs taking part in CAF competitions to have women’s football teams by the start of next season.

CAF recently issued a directive that they will disqualify clubs from their competitions if they do not establish a women’s team from the start of their next cycle of competitions in the 2022/2023 season. This means that after the current Champions League and Confederations Cup, SA clubs will have to set up female football structures.

The Champions League finals are usually around July, in the middle of the PSL off-season. Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy are the only two PSL clubs that have fully-fledged female football formations and this could result in a scramble and crisis for the other 14 clubs that participate in the PSL.

Other PSL clubs such as Cape Town City and Ama- Zulu are moving fast in that direction.

It is reported that Usuthu bosses are keen to purchase the status of a Durban women’s football club.

“All the club bosses were invited to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations and this issue was also discussed and thrashed out. Jessica Motaung was also there representing Kaizer Chiefs,” said Jordaan.

“All the clubs in Zimbabwe have registered female teams. It is a global trend because Manchester United, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich have women’s teams. Time is running out and we need to meet with the league bosses and chart the way forward. The deadline is fast-approaching and we need to move. I have instructed my CEO [Tebogo Motlanthe] to set up that meeting soon.”

Orlando Pirates senior official Floyd Mbele said: “I do not think that it’s a matter that

Pirates can discuss. You must understand that Pirates does not affiliate with CAF directly,

we deal with the PSL that deals with Safa .”

Chiefs marketing head Jessica Motaung’s phone rang

unanswered.

