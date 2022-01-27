Cops launch manhunt for former Bafana Bafana star

Johannesburg – Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the former Bafana Bafana star, Jabu Mahlangu, to face the music after he had fled an accident scene on Saturday.

Mahlangu, whom Sunday World had reported on Sunday that he was involved in a bad accident where his BMW M4 had collided head-on with a taxi in Benoni, is a wanted suspect who is a fugitive from justice after the police had opened a case of reckless and negligent driving as well as the case of fleeing the scene.

Mahlangu’s car had allegedly hit the taxi that was ferrying passengers, and 14 people from the taxi got injured when it rolled by side and had his car badly damaged from the front leaving his female passenger injured.

Police insiders alleged that Mahlangu got out of his car after the accident had happened and jumped the high wall as he fled the scene.

“Jabu did not waste time to dash off from the scene. He disembarked from his car, left his female passenger injured, and then jumped over the wall nearby and vanished.

“According to witnesses, this happened fast as nobody expect him to that, as they thought he was badly injured as well,” a police source told Sunday World.

Another police insider privy to the investigation said that Mahlangu fled the scene before the police could arrive to conduct investigations on what might have had happened.

“When the police arrived, Jabu was gone and there was nothing the police could do in order to take his blood samples for tests to verify if there was any alcohol in his system or not. He decided to flee to avoid trouble if there was any,” said the police source.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson chief Superintended Kelebogile Thepa had confirmed that a case of reckless and negligent driving, as well as the case of fleeing the scene, had been opened with the SAPS in Benoni.

“We can confirm that two cases had been opened, which are negligent driving as well as the case of fleeing the scene.

The EMPD had referred the cases to the SAPS to investigate. There were casualties from the taxi and the suspect’s car, who got injured and transferred to the hospital.

Mahlangu’s lawyer, Mabu Marweshe denied that the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard who is now a soccer analyst at SuperSport has not been charged by police.

“Our client hasn’t been charged,” said Marweshe.

Mahlangu could not be reached for comment as his phone was forever engaged.

